COVID-19: 3.7 lakh Delhi residents surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

The actions come in the wake of 12 decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Shah on November 15 after Delhi saw fresh spike in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 22nd November 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Union Home Ministry said on Sunday.

Amid the spurt in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the lead in ramping up medical infrastructure and formulating a new strategy to combat the COVID-19 surge in the national capital.

"For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded the rapid antigen tests," a spokesperson of the Home Ministry said.

According to sources, the number of real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests in the city surpassed the number of rapid antigen tests on Friday.

A total of 250 ventilators have been delivered to the DRDO hospital and are being installed.

The house-to-house survey, as directed by Shah, has started in Delhi and till Friday, 3,70,729 people have been surveyed.

ALSO READ | In Delhi, mask, social distancing drive with increased fine and awareness

AIIMS has also started the process for recruitment of additional 207 Junior Resident doctors, the spokesperson said.

The actions come in the wake of 12 decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Shah on November 15 after Delhi saw fresh spike in COVID-19 cases.

The spurt in coronavirus cases in Delhi has been witnessed since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

Delhi recorded 5,879 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and a positivity rate of 12.90 per cent, while 111 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,270.

The rising coronavirus cases in Delhi were attributed to the festive season, non-compliance of the COVID-19 safety behaviour and rising pollution in the city.

