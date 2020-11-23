STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
400 ICU beds added in past few days in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

A government official said 29 ICU beds were added on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday, 76 on Thursday and 206 on Saturday. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:28 AM

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday said over 400 ICU beds have been added for Coronavirus patients in Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of coronavirus infection, over the past few days.  

​He said the number will be increased further in the coming days as these 400 beds are part of a total of 1,650 ICU beds being set up in the city — 250 in private hospitals, 650 in Delhi government facilities and 750 in those run by the Centre.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently issued directions in this regard. A government official said 29 ICU beds were added on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday, 76 on Thursday and 206 on Saturday. 

The AAP government had on Thursday directed private hospitals to increase the percentage of non-ICU Covid-19 beds from 50 to 60%. It had also ordered 42 private hospitals to reserve with immediate effect 80 percent of their ICU beds for coronavirus patients.

As the number of deaths due to Covid-19 mounts in the national capital, reports of burial sites running out of space have also emerged. Jain said he spoke with municipal corporation officials in this regard.

“They have assured that adequate measures are being taken and there will be no problem in conducting the last rites of those dying due to Covid-19,” he said.

Delhi, which has been reeling under the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak, has reported a death rate of 1.58 percent as compared to the national fatality rate of 1.48 percent. In the month of November alone, the national capital has recorded 1,759 fatalities till November 21 — around 83 deaths per day. The number of deaths breached the 100-mark four times in the last 10 days. 

111 fatalities were reported on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 deaths on Wednesday, the highest till date, and 104 on November 12. Jain had recently acknowledged that the death rate in Delhi was slightly higher than the national average but said that situation at present was much better than June when the fatality rate had soared to ‘3.5 percent’.

AAP MLAs distribute masks to create awareness among people about
its importance. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Mayor inaugurates  ‘Mask Bank’ 

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday inaugurated a ‘Mask Bank’ at his residence at Lancers Road, Timarpur to distribute free masks to the people. Around 500 masks were distributed from the bank. The North DMC is also going to open more 104 ‘Mask Bank’ in the coming days. “The Mask Bank will be opened with the help of area councilors covering each ward in the area of North DMC to facilitate citizens and help them to take preventive measure from Covid -19 virus,” the mayor said.

Second highest deaths

Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29% while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391. On November 19, the national capital witnessed 131 deaths, which was highest till date.

