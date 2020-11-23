STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Charge sheet against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam filed in Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case

The police filed the charge sheet before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat against Umar Khalid and Imam under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sharjeel Imam (L) and Umar Khalid (R)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police Sunday filed a charge sheet before a court here against former JNU student leader Umar Khalid and student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the “conspiracy” behind the February communal violence in the northeast part of the city.

The have also been  accused of rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, murder, promoting enmity on the ground of religion, language, caste etc and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between those who supported amendments in the citizenship law and those who opposed them. The violence left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. 

