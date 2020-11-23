STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Decorated Delhi ASI Rajbir Singh arrested for extortion threat

Three accused persons i.e Mukesh, Sawan and Sunny, the shooter, had already been arrested in this case, said the officials. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rajbir Singh

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rajbir Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rajbir Singh, who has also won gallantry award for his exemplary work, for extorting Rs 2 crore from a South Delhi-based businessman with the help of gangsters. 

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Hauz Khas police station by the victim stating that he received a call on June 28 at 11.01 AM. His father received a call from a number in which a person calling himself, a gangster ‘Kala’, threatened him to pay Rs 2 crore as extortion. 

Kala threatened to kill the victim and his family if they don’t comply with his demands, said the police. 

​“The investigation conducted so far and from the technical surveillance, it has been revealed that the SIM/mobile used for making extortion call to victim, was allegedly snatched on June 27 at about 7 PM, from Ram Murthy at Rohtak, Haryana. But, the snatched handset was not used to make the call. The SIM was used in another mobile handset for making the extortion call,” said the police. 

The said handset was procured from accused Sawan and Mukesh, who has been identified as residents of Goyla Dairy, Delhi. Mukesh gave the handset to accused Parmod alias Kale resident ofJhajjar, Haryana, who made the extortion call from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.  Three accused persons i.e Mukesh, Sawan and Sunny, the shooter, had already been arrested in this case, said the officials. 

“From the investigation, it came to notice that three mobile phones were used by accused Parmod (Kale). It revealed that ASI Singh, presently posted in PCR’s South West Zone, was in touch with accused Kala,” police added.

Police further added, ASI Singh had an acquaintance with the complainant and provided information about the complainant to the criminals. After that, complainant got suspicious about ASI Rajbir Singh’s role in this matter. During the interrogation, accused Kala disclosed that Rajbir’s involvement in the crime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Rajbir Singh
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp