Decorated Delhi ASI Rajbir Singh arrested for extortion threat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rajbir Singh, who has also won gallantry award for his exemplary work, for extorting Rs 2 crore from a South Delhi-based businessman with the help of gangsters.

According to the police, an FIR was registered at Hauz Khas police station by the victim stating that he received a call on June 28 at 11.01 AM. His father received a call from a number in which a person calling himself, a gangster ‘Kala’, threatened him to pay Rs 2 crore as extortion.

Kala threatened to kill the victim and his family if they don’t comply with his demands, said the police.

​“The investigation conducted so far and from the technical surveillance, it has been revealed that the SIM/mobile used for making extortion call to victim, was allegedly snatched on June 27 at about 7 PM, from Ram Murthy at Rohtak, Haryana. But, the snatched handset was not used to make the call. The SIM was used in another mobile handset for making the extortion call,” said the police.

The said handset was procured from accused Sawan and Mukesh, who has been identified as residents of Goyla Dairy, Delhi. Mukesh gave the handset to accused Parmod alias Kale resident ofJhajjar, Haryana, who made the extortion call from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Three accused persons i.e Mukesh, Sawan and Sunny, the shooter, had already been arrested in this case, said the officials.

“From the investigation, it came to notice that three mobile phones were used by accused Parmod (Kale). It revealed that ASI Singh, presently posted in PCR’s South West Zone, was in touch with accused Kala,” police added.

Police further added, ASI Singh had an acquaintance with the complainant and provided information about the complainant to the criminals. After that, complainant got suspicious about ASI Rajbir Singh’s role in this matter. During the interrogation, accused Kala disclosed that Rajbir’s involvement in the crime.