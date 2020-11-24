BJP worker Zulfikar Qureshi killed over personal enmity in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man and his son were killed after they were allegedly attacked by a group of men over personal enmity in northeast Delhi’s Nandnagri area on Monday morning, police said.

​The deceased, identified as Zulfikar Qureshi, was a worker of the party, Delhi BJP Media Cell head Navin Kumar said.

Local BJP leaders claimed Qureshi was also an RTI activist and had been opposing illegal scrap dealers.

​Police said Qureshi was declared a “Bad Character” by the Nandnagri police station and his 22-year-old son Jabaz Qureshi, who also succumbed to injuries, was recently arrested in an auto-lifting case registered at the same police station.

The incident took place when Qureshi was on his way to a mosque in his locality.

Qureshi had gone just a few meters from his house when two to three men allegedly intercepted him following which a scuffle broke out between them.

One of the attackers then shot him, police said. Qureshi was shot in the head while his son was also attacked with a sharp-edged weapon after he rushed towards his father to save him, police said.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital where Qureshi was declared brought dead by the doctors.

His son was later referred to the Safdarjung hospital where he died during the course of treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

(With PTI inputs)