Delhi's biggest graveyard running out of burial space with rise in COVID-19 deaths

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The biggest graveyard in the national capital near ITO is running out of burial space amid rising Covid-19 deaths with coronavirus victims from other NCR areas also being buried here, an official managing it said on Tuesday.

“There should be some arrangement so that Covid-19 victims are buried at graveyards in their neighbourhoods and their relatives do not have to come here because space is limited,” said Haji Mian Faiyazuddin, secretary of Qabristan Ahle Islam in the vicinity of the walled city.

He said the management committee will write to the Delhi government for help.

Faiyazuddin said a problem faced by the graveyard management is that it also has to provide space for burial of Covid-19 patients from neighbouring cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut who die while undergoing treatment in Delhi.

“Yesterday itself we provided space from a Covid-19 victim who passed away in a hospital. We do not have any problem but space is a real issue,” he said. There could be difficulty in accommodating even normal burials in around two months, Haji Mian Faiyazuddin said.

“We receive around 4-5 bodies of Covid-19 victims these days. A total of 67 COVID-19 victims were buried in September, 57 in October and in November so far 50 bodies have been buried,” Faiyazuddin said.