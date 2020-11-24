STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's biggest graveyard running out of burial space with rise in COVID-19 deaths

Staring at space crunch, the graveyard management last month had readied 5-6 acres of extra space for burials of casualties caused by the virus.

Published: 24th November 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Management committee will write to the Delhi government for help. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The biggest graveyard in the national capital near ITO is running out of burial space amid rising Covid-19 deaths with coronavirus victims from other NCR areas also being buried here, an official managing it said on Tuesday.

“There should be some arrangement so that Covid-19 victims are buried at graveyards in their neighbourhoods and their relatives do not have to come here because space is limited,” said Haji Mian Faiyazuddin, secretary of Qabristan Ahle Islam in the vicinity of the walled city.

He said the management committee will write to the Delhi government for help. 

Faiyazuddin said a problem faced by the graveyard management is that it also has to provide space for burial of Covid-19 patients from neighbouring cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut who die while undergoing treatment in Delhi. 

“Yesterday itself we provided space from a Covid-19 victim who passed away in a hospital. We do not have any problem but space is a real issue,” he said. There could be difficulty in accommodating even normal burials in around two months, Haji Mian Faiyazuddin said. 

“We receive around 4-5 bodies of Covid-19 victims these days. A total of 67 COVID-19 victims were buried in September, 57 in October and in November so far 50 bodies have been buried,” Faiyazuddin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid deaths Coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi coronavirus cases
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp