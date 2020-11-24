STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Umar Khalid hatched conspiracy to fuel riots, reads Delhi Police charge sheet

According to the charge sheet, Khalid allegedly left Delhi on February 23 for Patna and came back on February 27 as part of the conspiracy.

Published: 24th November 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid hatched the conspiracy to fuel Delhi riots during US President Donald Trump’s visit in February this year to spread globally the propaganda over torture of minorities in India, police has alleged in the charge sheet.

Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet in a court in Delhi against Khalid and JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the case related to the alleged larger conspiracy in the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

According to the charge sheet, Khalid allegedly left Delhi on February 23 for Patna and came back on February 27 as part of the conspiracy. It further alleged that Khalid held a meeting with other accused persons at an office in Chand Bagh. In the FIR, police claimed that the violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.

Khalid had allegedly given provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on streets and block the roads during Trump’s visit to spread the propaganda at the international level about  minorities in India are being tortured, the police has alleged.

In this conspiracy, firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were collected at numerous homes, they claimed.Co-accused Mohd Danish was allegedly given the responsibility to gather people from two different places to take part in the riots, the police alleged.

Women and children were made to block the roads under the Jafrabad metro station on February 23 to create tension amidst the neighbourhood people, FIR said.The charge sheet was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat against Khalid, Imam and one Faizan Khan under the stringent UAPA and sections related to criminal conspiracy, murder, rioting, sedition, unlawful assembly and promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, language, caste, etc of the IPC.   

Trio charged for multiple offences

The trio have also been charged for wrongful restraint, assault to deter public servant, dacoity, cheating, mischief, house trespass, house breaking, forgery, using forged document as genuine, common intention and under sections of Arms Act

930 page supplementary charge sheet filed

The 930-page supplementary charge sheet was filed under sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

