Wedding Daze: How organisers in Capital are adapting to '50-guest only' protocol

Apart from the smog, which made its usual unwelcome appearance this year, Novembers in Delhi are known for the enormous number of weddings held in the capital region.

Every this time of year, the roads are flooded with gift-bearing guests, hassled participants, and carefree relatives of the tens of thousands of nuptial celebrations.

But this year the weddings, as with everything else, are utterly different.

Sky-rocketing Covid-19 infections in the Capital have compelled city authorities to reinstitute the previous restrictions of public and private gatherings, with wedding and related functions once again limited to 50 people in a venue.

“Due to changing guidelines, a few events booked with us have been postponed. It is really difficult for families to cut down on guests as the immediate and close family members themselves often add up to more than 100 people. Weddings in India are usually a grand affair, but these days, people have curtailed down on the band and ghodi, the baraat, performing artistes”, says Gautam Khemani, Partner, The Royal Imperio in Faridabad, adding, “Some have increased the number of days of celebrations so as to accommodate more guests.”

This indeed seems to be becoming one of the ways to deal with competing family and others’ claims on invitations and the like.

Elsewhere, Shivan Gupta, of Amaara Farms in Chattarpur, whose ‘Intimate Weddings by Amaara’ has been offering special packages for bespoke but affordable celebrations since July, when restrictions were first lifted, says “We are offering the option for our clients to split their guests over two separate slots in the same event so that they don’t need to pick and choose even more than previously had to be done.”

Indeed, as Gupta notes, “When gatherings of 150-200 people were allowed, we noticed that even in guest lists of 150, only 100-110 people would turn up, as there’s still a real concern, which is understandable. And we also navigate them through the Dos and Don’ts as the rules can change according to the situation, as well as having instituted our own stringent protocols, which the clients sign an agreement to adhere to.”

Things are complicated by the fact that the number of guests in a banquet includes the service staff, as well as any wedding officiants.

“We have many-a-time refused extra guests and made arrangements in the lounge area to accommodate them in a separate space. The hosts have been really helpful and cooperative in ensuring that the event goes through smoothly,” says Khemani.

Gupta agrees, concluding, “Most people have been very understanding of the need for norms and restrictions. Those who don’t, we are happy to turn away. They often get shocked that we don’t want their business, but in times like these our health and that of others is more important than looking to profit.”

A bit of hand-holding

