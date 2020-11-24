STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Woman held for firing to threaten shop owner in northeast Delhi

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, in which a burqa-clad woman is seen firing four times at the closed shutter of a shop.

Published: 24th November 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly firing at the closed shutter of a shop in northeast Delhi's Chauhan Bangar area in order to threaten its owner, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was identified as Nusrat, they added.

According to the police, Shahrukh, who was known to the woman, had mortgaged his mobile phone to a grocery shop owner, Fahim.

While the former wanted his phone back, the latter was not returning it to him, police said.

Around 11.30 pm on November 18, Nusrat went to the shop and allegedly fired a few shots.

She also allegedly abused and threatened the shop owner, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and the woman was arrested on Monday, the police said.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, in which a burqa-clad woman is seen firing four times at the closed shutter of a shop.

She is also seen abusing in the video. In the video, the woman claims that she is the sister of Nasir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi crime
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp