STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CMs should work together to tackle stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal in virtual meet with PM

Recently the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Environment demanded strict action against the two CMs and said that a case can be registered against them for negligence in stopping crop residue burning.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks in a video conference with PM Modi regarding Covid.

CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks in a video conference with PM Modi regarding Covid. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During the virtual meeting held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other state heads, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday raised the issue of stubble burning’s impact on corona patients due to toxic air. 

This comes a day after Delhi Assembly’s committee on environment met the Commission of Air Quality Management.

Kejriwal said that pollution from stubble burning in neighboring states has been a significant contributor in making the third wave of corona more dangerous. 

During the day, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said that government has filed a petition with the respective committee to adopt and propagate the use of bio decomposer method developed at the Pusa Agricultural Institute to get eliminate crop residue.

Kejriwal demanded that Prime Minister should intervene to resolve the issue of stubble burning with the help of bio-decomposer technology. 

“We want that under your leadership, the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana should work together as a team to eliminate stubble burning” Kejriwal. 

Recently the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Environment demanded strict action against the two CMs and said that a case can be registered against them for negligence in stopping crop residue burning.

“Pollution from stubble burning in the neighbouring states has been one of the major reasons (for third corona wave). The Delhi government has recently induced a solution to the issue of stubble burning with the help of the Pusa Agricul tural Institute” said Kejriwal. 

Rai, hailing the ‘success’ of the Pusa Institute’s technology informed Delhi government has requested the commission to take cognisance of the assessment report on usage of the bio composer technique.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Stubble Burning Delhi AQI
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp