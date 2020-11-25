CMs should work together to tackle stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal in virtual meet with PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During the virtual meeting held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other state heads, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday raised the issue of stubble burning’s impact on corona patients due to toxic air.

This comes a day after Delhi Assembly’s committee on environment met the Commission of Air Quality Management.

Kejriwal said that pollution from stubble burning in neighboring states has been a significant contributor in making the third wave of corona more dangerous.

During the day, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said that government has filed a petition with the respective committee to adopt and propagate the use of bio decomposer method developed at the Pusa Agricultural Institute to get eliminate crop residue.

Kejriwal demanded that Prime Minister should intervene to resolve the issue of stubble burning with the help of bio-decomposer technology.

“We want that under your leadership, the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana should work together as a team to eliminate stubble burning” Kejriwal.

Recently the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Environment demanded strict action against the two CMs and said that a case can be registered against them for negligence in stopping crop residue burning.

“Pollution from stubble burning in the neighbouring states has been one of the major reasons (for third corona wave). The Delhi government has recently induced a solution to the issue of stubble burning with the help of the Pusa Agricul tural Institute” said Kejriwal.

Rai, hailing the ‘success’ of the Pusa Institute’s technology informed Delhi government has requested the commission to take cognisance of the assessment report on usage of the bio composer technique.