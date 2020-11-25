Delhi Development Authority examining viability of 'jhuggis' for redevelopment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is exploring possibilities for in-situ redevelopment of 378 Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters on its land and also to determine their financial viability under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

So far, the land-owning agency has identified 30 such clusters, which has been grouped into 16 projects, to be taken up in the first phase.

Meanwhile, the agency has initiated the process to select concessionaires for the in-situ redevelopment of a slum cluster at sector 19 in Rohini.

The project will be developed by the private player on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis, said a statement issued by the agency. The project spread over 1.89 hectares (ha), costing Rs 350 crore, will facilitate rehabilitation of 1,000 families.

The residential units for eligible slum dwellers will be built on 60 per cent of the land while the remaining area will be commercially used by the developer.

“Each eligible household will be provided with a dwelling unit of size of approximately 27.25 square metres (sqm) carpet area. During the development phase, the dwellers will be provided rent support Rs 6,000 per month to enable them to relocate temporarily,” said the statement.

The project should be done in three years.

“Request For Qualification inviting applications to select a private partner for the rehabilitation of the JJ cluster at Sector- 19 has been issued. We are expecting applications by December.,” said a DDA official. Similar in-situ redevelopment projects at Kathputli Colony and Kalkaji are also underway.

The agency is likely to redevelop slums in Dilshad Garden, Kirti Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, and Kusumpur Pahadi in Vasant Vihar covering about 30 slum clusters on similar lines.

The tender for the redevelopment of three slums in Dilshad Garden had already been floated, where the survey was completed before the lockdown.

The authority was nominated as State Level Nodal Agency for implementing in-situ slum rehabilitation PMAY in respect of the clusters falling on land belonging to DDA and Centre.