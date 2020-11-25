STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi NGOs turn saviors for most vulnerable communities during COVID-19

Lending a helping hand, many NGOs are working day in and day out to help those deprived of basic necessities in these trying times.

Published: 25th November 2020 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Providing ambulance for COVID-19 patients, arranging for the cremation of those who succumbed to the disease, providing meals to the needy, and helping bridge the growing digital divide in education, NGOs in Delhi have left no stone unturned to help the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

The ongoing pandemic had an unprecedented impact on lives, livelihood, and children's education.

Lending a helping hand, many NGOs are working day in and day out to help those deprived of basic necessities in these trying times.

NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBSSD), for instance, has been working round-the-clock to help COVID-19 victims and their families by providing ambulance, hearse, and cremation services.

Run by former Shahdara legislator Jitender Singh Shunty and his dedicated team of 21 people, the NGO has since March 21 carried out the funeral of over 570 people who lost their lives due to the viral disease.

"If we were earlier carrying out cremation of five to seven people each day, with the spike in COVID-19 deaths, the number has gone up to 25 now. Not only this, but we have also ferried over 1,200 coronavirus patients to hospitals in our ambulances so far," Shunty told PTI.

SBSSD operates a fleet of 16 ambulances and bears the entire expense for cremation, he added.

The national capital has recorded over 100 COVID-19 deaths for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,621.

A total of 109 fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, as against 121 each on Monday and Sunday, 111 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 on November 18 -- the highest till date -- and 104 fatalities on November 12.

Shunty is motivated to help more and more people come what may.

This, even when he lost his ambulance driver Arif Khan to coronavirus in October and had contracted the disease himself along with his wife and two sons in July.

Nor just SBSSD, helping in their own way are other NGOs like Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) and ChildFund.

ChildFund is helping poor students who don't have any means of accessing digital tools for online classes by organizing "neighborhood classes", distributing books, making phone calls, and even visiting homes to keep the learning going.

SEEDS, on the other hand, is donating meals, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, and hygiene kits to the most vulnerable communities, including children in orphanages, transgenders, daily-wage earners, sex workers, people with disability, and tribals.

"In the fight against COVID-19, SEEDS has been making a difference by reaching out to more than four lakh people across 12 states -- Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh -- with nearly 14 million meals, 8,448 PPE kits, and 24,825 hygiene kits," said Dr. Manu Gupta, Co-Founder, SEEDS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi NGOs coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi covid cases
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp