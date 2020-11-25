STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD planning to hike property tax, claims AAP

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that BJP-ruled municipal corporations are forgoing parking fee collected in its municipal areas from contractors.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP claimed that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation is bringing a proposal to increase residential property tax by 34 per cent, a charge refuted by the saffron party. 

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that BJP-ruled municipal corporations are forgoing parking fee collected in its municipal areas from contractors.

“At one side, BJP-ruled MCD has doubled commercial property tax and on other side, they are bringing schemes to give illegal favours to contractors who are their favourite and partners in corruption,” he alleged. 

He said instead of giving any relief to the residents of Delhi in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have “arbitrarily increased property tax”.

Responding to his claims, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said none of the three municipal corporations have raised property tax rates for the general public or even traders during the current financial year, only commercial rental properties tax was slightly raised as directed by the Municipal Valuation Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP MCD Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp