MCD planning to hike property tax, claims AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP claimed that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation is bringing a proposal to increase residential property tax by 34 per cent, a charge refuted by the saffron party.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that BJP-ruled municipal corporations are forgoing parking fee collected in its municipal areas from contractors.

“At one side, BJP-ruled MCD has doubled commercial property tax and on other side, they are bringing schemes to give illegal favours to contractors who are their favourite and partners in corruption,” he alleged.

He said instead of giving any relief to the residents of Delhi in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have “arbitrarily increased property tax”.

Responding to his claims, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said none of the three municipal corporations have raised property tax rates for the general public or even traders during the current financial year, only commercial rental properties tax was slightly raised as directed by the Municipal Valuation Committee.