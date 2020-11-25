STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Not only labour class, white-collar workers too bore pandemic burnt'

While the focus mostly went towards the labour class, those who are working as white collar jobs also bear the brunt and too are the silent victims of the pandemic.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19

A team of doctors wearing protective suits collect samples for COVID-19. (File Photo)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus-induced lockdown, which happened in March owing to pandemic suddenly brought lives to a halt. Many people lost their jobs as the companies were facing financial losses. 

While the focus mostly went towards the labour class, those who are working as white collar jobs also bear the brunt and too are the silent victims of the pandemic.

“We had to ensure that there is no paycut...,” said Amit Sharma, principal architect and designer at design firm Axiom India on his experience of the pandemic. 

“For two and half months it was tough though...all the sites were down. Sustaining an office was difficult. The first two months were bearable but by third month it was exhausting. Work has indeed suffered, it had really gone down” added Sharma.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said that almost six million whitecollar workers, including engineers, physicians, teachers, accountants and analysts, lost their jobs between May and August. An estimated 12.5 million white-collar professional employees were employed during the wave of January- April 2016, stated CMIE.

Another joint report by the International Labour Organization and the Asian Development Bank stated that around 41 lakh of India’s youth has lost jobs because of the pandemic while employment prospects have gotten severely challenged in Asia and the Pacific.

However, Sharma noted that instead of lamenting, he rather diverted the focus on introspecting better ways of channelizing resources and merging technology with techniques for better output.

“As designers we are living in a world we create. The lockdown gave us time to look and introspect. Daily visit to sites were not possible and we have started using cameras on site. Usually, this technique is popular in abroad but now we also have started to use,” noted Sharma. 

However, situation has improved for Sharma and the company with unlocking.

Though the office, located in Saket has opened up, Sharma is balancing the team with work from home and site travel. 

“Commuting still remains a big challenge. As of now, three days we are working from home and two days are site visits. We need to adopt to working from home culture now,” he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic COVID 19 in India COVID 19 lockdown Axiom India
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp