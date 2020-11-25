STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools advised to hold 'Prabhat Pheris' under Fit India Movement

“The circular sent to the schools doesn’t elaborate on how the activities should be planned while the students are not coming to the schools.

Published: 25th November 2020 09:14 AM

The second edition of the Fit India School Week will be celebrated in December 2020 (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An advisory from the directorate of education (DoE) of Delhi government to all schools urging them to organise activities including ‘Prabhat Pheris’ as part the Centre’s ‘Fit India Movement’ has baffled principals and teachers. 

Expressing their concern over the celebration proposed in December, the teachers said that given the present scenario of coronavirus pandemic in the national capital, the advisory doesn’t make sense.

“The circular sent to the schools doesn’t elaborate on how the activities should be planned while the students are not coming to the schools. Quiz and Yoga events can be held virtually but how we will organise Cyclothon and conduct ‘Prabhat Pheri’. This needs clarification,” said a principal of a government school, who requested anonymity.

On Tuesday, the physical education branch of DoE issued a circular asking them to plan various activities as part of ‘Fit India Movement’, a nation-wide campaign to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives, launched in 2019.

“The second edition of the Fit India School Week will be celebrated in December 2020 that includes thematic campaign – ‘Fitness ka dose – Aadha Ghanta Roz’ — to create awareness and disseminate the message of Fit India Movement. Schools are advised to organise Fit India School Week, Fit India Quiz, Fit India Prabhat Pheri, Fit India Cyclothon with support of School Management Committee members of respective schools, following the Covid-19 protocols and participate in ‘Fitness Assessment’ through Fit India App,” says the circular.

All stakeholders including concerned officers have also been asked to send the action taken report (ATR) of activities to the education ministry. 

“All Deputy Director Of Education (DDE) are requested to support in reaching out to the maximum number of students of their respective schools,” says the circular. 

Another government school teacher from east Delhi said that because of Covid-19, the schools are treading cautiously; it is not clear how the activities could be planned for the campaign. 

The secretary, department of education, couldn’t be reached for a comment.

TAGS
Prabhat Pheris Fit India Movement
