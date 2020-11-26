STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

1,000 buses to be added to DTC from May 2021

The transport department has already finalised the bidder for manufacturing the upcoming fully air-conditioned buses. 

Published: 26th November 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi buses

Image of DTC buses used for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After almost 10 years of wait, the Delhi Transport Coporation (DTC) is going to get 1,000 buses under its fleet which will start coming from May 2021. The transport department has already finalised the bidder for manufacturing the upcoming fully air-conditioned buses. 

According to a senior government official, the tenders for the 1,000 fully AC buses have been evaluated and now it has to pass through various administrative channels including the DTC board. It will be placed before the Board in one or two weeks. After getting its approval, a resolution will be made and submitted to transport department and after completing all the process, it will be sent to the cabinet for final approval. 

Once the cabinet accords its approval, the DTC will be give ‘Letter of Intent’ (LOI) to the company. All the due process will be completed in less than six months, added the official. All these buses will be environment-friendly with BSVI. Besides, these buses will be equipped with state- of-art infrastructure facilities such as AC, CCTV cameras and panic buttons with speaker for woman safety and will be also be disabled-friendly with fitted lifts.

Buses under DTC were last purchased during the Sheila Dikshit government in 2010 where about 3,570 buses were procured. As per State Transport Authority (STA), the life span of the buses is 15 years. But as per the tender condition, the residual life span of the buses is 7 years to 10 years or 7.5lakh kms and ten years life. However, it has been extended to cover 1.20 lakh km.

“Many completed its time but we sent those to Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) and run them again. Currently, 150 buses has been sent to AMC,” said the official. Due to the condition, many buses under DTC fleet faces breakdown almost every second day. Further, including cluster buses, Delhi public transport has around 5, 600 buses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Coporation Delhi buses
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp