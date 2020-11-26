COVID-19: Delhi Lt Governor asks officials to shift focus on self-isolation patients

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officers to ensure timely hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients under home isolation in case of emergency to reduce the mortality rate in the national capital which has recorded over 100 daily deaths in seven of the last 13 days.

Sources said the lieutenant governor also asked officers to ensure strict monitoring of Covid-19 patients under home isolation, amid instances of some people not following isolation norms.

According to official data, there were 22,246 Covid-19 patients under home isolation in the national capital till Tuesday. Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, hospital preparedness and implementation of a new strategy and action points recently issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Baijal asked officials to enhance surveillance, strictly enforce containment measures, increase testing and scale-up medical infrastructures like ICU and ventilators.

“L-G has directed officers for strict monitoring of Covid- 19 patients under home isolation and ensure their timely hospitalisation in case of emergency,” a source said. During the review meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested experts to audit Covid-19 death cases and suggest measures to reduce fatalities in the city.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, NITI Aayog Member V K Paul, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava as well as other experts and senior officers of the Delhi government.