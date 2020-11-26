STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi Lt Governor asks officials to shift focus on self-isolation patients

Sources said the lieutenant governor also asked officers to ensure strict monitoring of Covid-19 patients under home isolation, amid instances of some people not following isolation norms.

Published: 26th November 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal inspects Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre | Parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officers to ensure timely hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients under home isolation in case of emergency to reduce the mortality rate in the national capital which has recorded over 100 daily deaths in seven of the last 13 days.

Sources said the lieutenant governor also asked officers to ensure strict monitoring of Covid-19 patients under home isolation, amid instances of some people not following isolation norms.

According to official data, there were 22,246 Covid-19 patients under home isolation in the national capital till Tuesday. Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, hospital preparedness and implementation of a new strategy and action points recently issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Baijal asked officials to enhance surveillance, strictly enforce containment measures, increase testing and scale-up medical infrastructures like ICU and ventilators.

“L-G has directed officers for strict monitoring of Covid- 19 patients under home isolation and ensure their timely hospitalisation in case of emergency,” a source said. During the review meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested experts to audit Covid-19 death cases and suggest measures to reduce fatalities in the city.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, NITI Aayog Member V K Paul, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava as well as other experts and senior officers of the Delhi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Baijal Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID patients
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp