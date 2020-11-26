STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi overcomes COVID-19 peak, but high case load to continue: Expert

The question on everyone’s mind right now is whether the city has overcome the peak of its third wave of Covid-19.

A woman wearing a mask walks past a mural on novel coronavirus and protective measures in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The question on everyone’s mind right now is whether the city has overcome the peak of its third wave of Covid-19. The national capital saw daily reports of record-breaking numbers being freshly infected by the virus.

On November 11, the city had recorded close to 9,000 cases (8,593). Since then the number of fresh cases daily have started showing a downward trend and cases have no longer been entering the 8,000-mark.

On Wednesday, the city saw 5,246 new cases and the positivity rate stood at 8.49 per cent. However, the graph of Delhi’s daily Covid-19 cases is uneven owing to the festive season.

The per-day testing rates have also been affected, yet on days where samples collected are above 60,000, cases have remained near the 7,000 range.

On Tuesday, number of new cases was 6,224 while more than 61,000 tests were done.

The positivity rate, however, hasn’t seen much of a decline.

While Delhi’s cumulative positivity rate two weeks ago was around 8.74 per cent, it rose to 9.14 per cent on Tuesday, as per the daily health bulletin.

As of Tuesday evening, Delhi had more than 5.40 lakh cases of Covid-19. The number has been surging since the last week of October when the city breached the 5,000-mark of daily cases.

“We can say that the peak is over, as also claimed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, let us not conclude that the wave is over. Also, the government needs to be careful how the end of the peak is conveyed because that may change the behaviour and perception of people towards the pandemic and the situation may again slip out of hands. This disease follows a pattern, with the further onset of winter there can again be an increase in number of cases during Christmas and New Year’s time,” said Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist and health systems expert, co-author of upcoming ‘Till We Win: India’s fight against Covid -19 pandemic’.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attributed pollution owing to stubble burning as the primary cause behind the third wave in the city.

Kejriwal also said that the city has crossed the peak and that cases are now going to come down.

