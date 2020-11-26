STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘I am always in search of answers’

Without their help it would not have been possible,” says Lamba, elated that the song has been well-received. 

Published: 26th November 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Singer-Songwriter Baksheesh Singh Lamba, 23, has come a long way from performing at open mics and composing music for storytellers and poets in Delhi to recently releasing his first single, Mila Na Tu. “I owe the song to filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar and producer Dhruv Vishwanath. Without their help it would not have been possible,” says Lamba, elated that the song has been well-received. 

“I first wrote two verses of it in 2015, just after passing out of school. Two years ago, I added another verse. Bejoy heard the song at a jam session in Mumbai and liked it a lot, and told me that he wants to use it in one of his movies. I had loved the soundtrack of Shaitaan (2011), the film Bejoy directed. So, working with him was like a dream come true,” says Lamba, appreciating Nambiar’s support. “Dhruv Visvanath has done a beautiful job on the production. He is a genius when it comes to understanding the feel of a song,” he adds. 

Born and brought up in Lajpat Nagar, Lamba completed his schooling from St George’s School at Alaknanda and graduated from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. “I had a band with my college mates, and we used to perform at Jugmug Thela (Saket), Social (Hauz Khas VIllage) and Informal (Connaught Place).” After graduation, Lamba moved to Mumbai in 2018, and began performing at open mic platforms like Unease Poetry, Spill Poetry and Komune. “I was also a Ghumakkadi kalakaar with Motojojo.co, and have given music for poets and storytellers like Priya Malik, Sainee Raj and Gopal Dutt,” he informs. 

Lamba has been fascinated by words and music since early childhood. “I grew up with people who loved music and sang well though none of them were in the music business,” he says, adding, “My earliest memory of music is playing with empty rice containers when I was three.

My grandmother and my mother would teach me hymns from Guru Granth Sahib, and my father would sing Bollywood songs to make me sleep at night. He also wrote poetry.” A wide cross-section of artistes and places form his musical influences. “It can be the hymns at home or the bands that I love or the folk music.

A major inspiration for my writing comes from Sufi music and poetry. I am always in search of answers and my songs reflect that,” he says.  If Delhi gave him foundation, Mumbai gave wings to his imagination: “Delhi will always be about childhood and all its experiences while Mumbai will always be a city which helps me grow. The last two years have been very dynamic.

I have learned so much, jamming with strangers every week on Marine Drive and in the streets.” Lamba is currently working on his next Punjabi single, Ni aja Ve. It’s about a mother calling her son home from the battle field. “I want to focus on improving my writing, experiment more, and don’t want to be stuck doing one type of music or one style of  writing,” he signs off. 

Musical influences
A wide cross-section of artistes and places form his musical influences: “It can be the hymns at home or the bands that I love or the folk music. A major inspiration is Sufi music and poetry.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baksheesh Singh Lamba
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp