STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study

Many who never went for testing are complaining of complications after recovering from virus

Published: 26th November 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi

Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  High-Grade fever, severe body and muscle aches, stroke, leg thrombosis, lung fibrosis and cardiac involvement — these are the repercussions amongst patients with mild symptoms of coronavirus who refuse to get tested for the virus, found a study by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Of late, the hospital has been receiving patients exhibiting serious medical conditions, mainly because of ignoring testing when the Covid-19 symptoms first appeared.

The clinical investigation of thirty such patients revealed that they never underwent the test to detect the virus despite developing mild symptoms of the disease thinking that the symptoms would go away on their own.

“However, these patients rushed to the hospital when their mild complications started progressing to moderate and major ones associated with the disease,” said Dr Atul Kakar, vice-chairperson, department of internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“In the last month alone, we have treated close to 30 patients of Covid induced moderate to major complications with no history of testing. Covid antibody tests in all these patients were found to be positive. These patients came with issues related to variosu organs such as their lungs, nervous system, heart and blood vessels.”

“Many patients who had lung-related issues required oxygen supplementation and a few special medications,” Dr Kakar added.

As per the doctors, such patients could have averted severe stage of the illness if they had opted for early testing and treatment of the disease.

“People with any of the mild symptoms of Covid- 19 should not make the mistake of taking it lightly. They should get tested immediately and should be under medical supervision. Any persistence or deterioration should be reported on an urgent basis,” the doctor cautioned.

“While Covid-19 remains a self-limiting disease in the majority of cases, testing and supervision remains essential in all kinds of patients, especially the elderly, those who are immune- compromised or have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, cancers, lung or kidney diseases. It affects different people in different ways. Most infected people though will develop mild illness and with supervision recover in self isolation,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID patients COVID treatment
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp