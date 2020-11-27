STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Commuters face harrowing time due to traffic snarls as farmers protest continues in Delhi

Vehicles are also being checked at the DND e-way and National Highway-24 crossings with Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:52 AM

Security at the borders were beefed up amid the farmer protests.

Security at the borders were beefed up amid the farmer protests. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Office-Goers and the commuters travelling to and from Delhi to NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh and other areas had a harrowing day on Thursday due to massive traffic jams caused due to the closure of border areas and route diversions done to prevent the farmers from entering the national capital.

Heavy traffic jams were seen in across parts of Central, South East and South West Delhi such as Dhaula Kuan and Jantar Mantar and border entry points like DND expressway, Ghaziabad and Bahadurgarh, among others.

Heavy traffic congestion was also observed on Ring Road in the carriageway from Wazirabad towards ISBT, Mukarba Chowk to Singhu Border, Bhera Enclave Road towards Peeragarhi Chowk and Dhaula Kuan due to intensive checks by police.

ALSO READ | Haryana’s barricades fail to stop Delhi Chalo march; national capital on alert

Police have also closed Singhu Border and Bahadurgarh for traffic movements. The traffic movement is also expected to remain chaotic on Thursday night and Friday as police have deployed heavy force on the Faridabad, Singhu and Gurgaon border crossings with Haryana and vehicle checking has been also intensified as a precautionary measure in view of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march of the farmers.

The checking will continue on Friday. Vehicles are also being checked at the DND e-way and National Highway-24 crossings with UP. Police said borders have not been sealed, but barricades and cement blocks have been placed to stop the trucks and tractors of protesters.

“I had to take multiple routes due to the protest. The metro were said to be closed till 2 pm but it was not functioning till 5 pm. The police should have at least provided a proper advisory to public,” said Nikita, a government employee.

Another commuter from Noida said, “What will happen to us tomorrow (Friday)? We also have office and important works? How are we supposed to do that, if the borders remain closed? Why can’t they let the farmers have their peaceful protest?”

Preventing peaceful demonstrations wrong, says CM

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that peaceful demonstration was a
constitutional right of the farmers.

“The 3 farming bills of the central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing them, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water canons are being used on them. This is absolutely wrong. Peaceful demonstrations are their constitutional right,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

