Farmers protest: Police deny use of nine Delhi stadiums as makeshift prisons

Security has been strengthened at the border and sand-laden trucks and water cannons have been stationed. Barbed wire is also being used for fencing.

Published: 27th November 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

Security personnel alert at sindhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday rejected Delhi Police’s request to use nine stadiums as makeshift prisons for farmers protesting against the three recently enacted agriculture laws.

Sensing a political opportunity in the ongoing agitation by farmers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government expressed solidarity with the farmers calling their demands ‘legitimate’. 

“The demands of the farmers are legitimate. Jailing them isn’t the solution to the issue,” said Home Minister Satyendar Jain. He also said that the Centre should immediately accede to these demands. 

​Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has opposed the farm laws on many occasions.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh was among the few Rajya Sabha MPs who held an overnight sit-in protest in Parliament to protest the passing of the Bills.

As the police fired tear gas and water canons on the protestors, AAP leaders such as Kejriwal, Jain, Raghav chadha, and Kailash Gahlot expressed their support for the farmers. The party has also started a campaign Kejriwal Kisan de Naal on social media.

“The BJP towards our protesting farmer brothers is very shameful. The right to conduct a peaceful protest is being taken away from them and are being thrown in jail and shelled water and tear gas on them. I also come from a Farmers family. I stand with Farmer brothers,” Gahlot tweeted.

AAP units in Delhi and Punjab welcomed the protestors in Delhi and said that they have a constitutional right to protest. Earlier, Harpal Singh Cheema, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Assembly, other Punjab MLAs and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh tried to protest outside PM Narendra Modi’s residence but were stopped on the way by the police.

After Delhi, AAP has the strongest presence in Punjab where elections will take place next year.

AAP has been increased attacks on the Centre and Congress-led state government for destroying the lives of farmers through these farm bills. 

