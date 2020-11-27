STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Schools in Delhi won't open until things come under control, confirms Health Minister Jain

The positivity rate which remained around 13.4 per cent two weeks ago finally came down to the single-digit mark.

Published: 27th November 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID testing centre

A health worker sifting through the samples collected for COVID-19 at a testing centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that no schools in the city will reopen until the Delhi government is completely assured that the Covid-19 situation is under control. 

Data though suggests that the national capital has overcome the peak of its third Covid wave, and the graph of daily cases is now witnessing a declining trend.

The city recorded the year’s highest single- day case count on November 11 with more than 8,500 cases. 

The positivity rate which remained around 13.4 per cent two weeks ago finally came down to the single-digit mark on Thursday, when the positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 8.65 per cent.

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the positivity rate in the city has come down to 8.5 per cent in the last three weeks. 

“A vaccine will hopefully be out very shortly,” Satyendar Jain said as the national capital battles its third — and most severe , so far — wave of infections.

Jain had also claimed that the city has reported the “least fatality” per million population among the four metro cities in the country. 

“The national capital has the least fatality per million amongst all four metro cities in India. There are 860 deaths per million in Mumbai, in Kolkata 562, in Chennai 538 whereas in Delhi 435 deaths per million. We will do our best to save each and every life,” Jain tweeted along with a list depicting the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi COVID 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp