Schools in Delhi won't open until things come under control, confirms Health Minister Jain

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that no schools in the city will reopen until the Delhi government is completely assured that the Covid-19 situation is under control.

Data though suggests that the national capital has overcome the peak of its third Covid wave, and the graph of daily cases is now witnessing a declining trend.

The city recorded the year’s highest single- day case count on November 11 with more than 8,500 cases.

The positivity rate which remained around 13.4 per cent two weeks ago finally came down to the single-digit mark on Thursday, when the positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 8.65 per cent.

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the positivity rate in the city has come down to 8.5 per cent in the last three weeks.

“A vaccine will hopefully be out very shortly,” Satyendar Jain said as the national capital battles its third — and most severe , so far — wave of infections.

Jain had also claimed that the city has reported the “least fatality” per million population among the four metro cities in the country.

“The national capital has the least fatality per million amongst all four metro cities in India. There are 860 deaths per million in Mumbai, in Kolkata 562, in Chennai 538 whereas in Delhi 435 deaths per million. We will do our best to save each and every life,” Jain tweeted along with a list depicting the same.