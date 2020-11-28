STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP-led Delhi government to expand door-to-door COVID-19 survey

Around 3,000 teams were appointed to conduct the surveys which were completed in 'high-risk areas', under which more than 13.5 lakh households and about 57.5 lakh people were covered.

A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 test at Delhi-Noida border.

A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 test at Delhi-Noida border. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure that further spread of the novel coronavirus is checked, the AAP-led Delhi government has decided to expand the door-to-door survey to the entire city. Last week, the government started conducting surveys in the containment zones only which were completed on Wednesday earlier this week. 

As per district officials, they have been told to continue the survey for the whole of the area under their respective jurisdiction which is expected to take at least one month.

However, there has been no official statement or order from the Delhi government has not come out with an order to do the survey for the whole city and also there has been no official statement on the same. 

According to officials, they have been asked to continue the survey for the rest of the city with the same intensity as done in high-risk areas.  

While the survey is complete in red zones, an official said that they have been asked to make it a regular feature and do it for the whole district.

First vaccine storage facility

Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital has been identified as the city’s first storage facility for Covid-19 vaccine. 

BL Sherwal, the managing director of the hospital, said a team from the Union Health Ministry has surveyed the building and approved it.

“The Delhi government had asked us to provide space to store vaccines. We have a three-storeyed building which can be used for this purpose. It has around 8,000 metre square area where vaccines can be stored,” Sherwal said. 

He said, “Some work needs to be done to convert it into a cold storage facility. The doors need to be enlarged to ensure entry of deep freezers. More power points will be needed,” Sherwal said. 

On Thursday, Delhi’s Immunization Officer Suresh Seth had said that the national capital is geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

