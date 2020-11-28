STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government arranges food, water for farmers protesting against new Farm Laws

Aam Aadmi Party, social and religious groups provide facilities for farmers at Burari protest site in Delhi.

Published: 28th November 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers Protest

Farmers cook food at the Singhu border during their protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, religious groups and social activists made arrangements for food, water and medical facilities at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari for the farmers protesting against the recently enacted agriculture laws.

After blocking their ‘Dillii Chalo’ march at various entry points into the city for about 24 hours, the Delhi Police on Friday granted permission to farmers to enter the national capital and stage a peaceful protest in Burari.

As the demonstrators marched towards the protest site, the Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began arranging meals and other basic facilities including water for them.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha visits the Nirankari Samagam Ground in
Burari to review arrangements. (Photo | Twitter)

According to sources, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring all the arrangements made for the protesters and directed MLAs of nearby constituencies to ensure adequate food and shelter for the farmers. 

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha visited the ground to oversee the provisions being made there. He was accompanied by AAP MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha.

ALSO READ | Heavy security, closed borders due to farmers protest leads to traffic snarls in Capital

Both leaders met with representatives of the farmers and enquired about their requirements. In the evening, fogging was conducted to prevent mosquitoes at the site.

“Delhi government is ensuring that the protesting farmers do not have any problem regarding the water supply. The government has appointed two nodal officers in this regard. Also, many AAP MLAs are busy making arrangements for food and shelter. We stand with the farmers and fully support their demands,” said Chadha.

Following the directions from the top leadership, Mohinder Goyal, the AAP MLA from Rithala, set up a kitchen at the site. Pulao and Khichdi were arranged for dinner.

ALSO WATCH:

The plan is to set up a temporary camp at the site. 20 water tankers and makeshift toilets have also been arranged at the ground.

NGOs, religious groups come forward to help

United Against Hate (UAH), a citizens’ initiative against rising hate crimes and communal-casteist violence, sent food packets to the camping ground.

“The protest was originally planned at Ramlila Maidan. Therefore, we had resolved to organise their stay and food in nearby mosques. As the farmers have been allowed to protest at Burari now, so today, we are sending food packets. Tomorrow, we may make cooking arrangements and set up medical camps at the site,” said Sharique Hussain of UAH.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa served food to protesting farmers at the border.

Sirsa claimed that the police had tried to prevent him from carrying food.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farmers protest in Delhi Farm Laws in India aap Dilli Chalo
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp