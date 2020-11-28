Delhi government arranges food, water for farmers protesting against new Farm Laws

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government, religious groups and social activists made arrangements for food, water and medical facilities at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari for the farmers protesting against the recently enacted agriculture laws.

After blocking their ‘Dillii Chalo’ march at various entry points into the city for about 24 hours, the Delhi Police on Friday granted permission to farmers to enter the national capital and stage a peaceful protest in Burari.

As the demonstrators marched towards the protest site, the Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began arranging meals and other basic facilities including water for them.

According to sources, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring all the arrangements made for the protesters and directed MLAs of nearby constituencies to ensure adequate food and shelter for the farmers.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha visited the ground to oversee the provisions being made there. He was accompanied by AAP MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha.

Both leaders met with representatives of the farmers and enquired about their requirements. In the evening, fogging was conducted to prevent mosquitoes at the site.

“Delhi government is ensuring that the protesting farmers do not have any problem regarding the water supply. The government has appointed two nodal officers in this regard. Also, many AAP MLAs are busy making arrangements for food and shelter. We stand with the farmers and fully support their demands,” said Chadha.

Following the directions from the top leadership, Mohinder Goyal, the AAP MLA from Rithala, set up a kitchen at the site. Pulao and Khichdi were arranged for dinner.

The plan is to set up a temporary camp at the site. 20 water tankers and makeshift toilets have also been arranged at the ground.

NGOs, religious groups come forward to help

United Against Hate (UAH), a citizens’ initiative against rising hate crimes and communal-casteist violence, sent food packets to the camping ground.

“The protest was originally planned at Ramlila Maidan. Therefore, we had resolved to organise their stay and food in nearby mosques. As the farmers have been allowed to protest at Burari now, so today, we are sending food packets. Tomorrow, we may make cooking arrangements and set up medical camps at the site,” said Sharique Hussain of UAH.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) led by President Manjinder Singh Sirsa served food to protesting farmers at the border.

Sirsa claimed that the police had tried to prevent him from carrying food.