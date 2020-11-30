STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North MCD to have another waste to energy plant at Rani Khera for Rs 1,000cr

Mayor Jai Prakash said that we have also addressed the problem of fire at the landfill site. 

Published: 30th November 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

PPE kits and other medical waste from Covid wards and testing centres disposed of at Ghazipur landfill

(For representation only) PPE kits and other medical waste from Covid wards and testing centres disposed of at Ghazipur landfill. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd  is going to set up another energy plant from waste at Rani Khera with a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, said the civic body’s Mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday.

The Mayor was on a visit to the sanitary landfill site at Bhalaswa to take stock of the situation.Jai Prakash said that the new waste to energy plant would help in disposing of complete garbage collected in the North MCD areas.Mayor said that we have installed 15 trommel machines to dispose of legacy waste that has increased the height of sanitary landfill sites. 

“By now we are able to reduce 30 feet of the height of the garbage at the landfill site. Four more trommel machines are under process of installation that would further increase the speed of removing legacy waste and thus reducing the height of garbage at Bhalaswa more speedily,” he said.

Mayor Jai Prakash said that we have also addressed the problem of fire at the landfill site. The number of incidents of fire has also  reduced drastically in the last one year.He demanded from Delhi Govt to release at least some of the due Rs 13,000 crore to the corporations so that some welfare projects can be started.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Delhi Municipal Corporation Delhi Waste Management Delhi garbage
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp