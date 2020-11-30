North MCD to have another waste to energy plant at Rani Khera for Rs 1,000cr

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: North Delhi Municipal Corporation in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is going to set up another energy plant from waste at Rani Khera with a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, said the civic body’s Mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday.

The Mayor was on a visit to the sanitary landfill site at Bhalaswa to take stock of the situation.Jai Prakash said that the new waste to energy plant would help in disposing of complete garbage collected in the North MCD areas.Mayor said that we have installed 15 trommel machines to dispose of legacy waste that has increased the height of sanitary landfill sites.

“By now we are able to reduce 30 feet of the height of the garbage at the landfill site. Four more trommel machines are under process of installation that would further increase the speed of removing legacy waste and thus reducing the height of garbage at Bhalaswa more speedily,” he said.

Mayor Jai Prakash said that we have also addressed the problem of fire at the landfill site. The number of incidents of fire has also reduced drastically in the last one year.He demanded from Delhi Govt to release at least some of the due Rs 13,000 crore to the corporations so that some welfare projects can be started.