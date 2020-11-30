The big fat Punjabi Feast

shantanu david By

While November and December are known as the wedding season in Delhi, this year, unless an immediate family member is getting married, chances are you won’t be getting invites and will especially miss that classic Punjabi fix at the normally big fat weddings.

Coming to the rescue is Made in Punjab that just rolled out its delivery service, after figuring out the logistics of packaging, transporting and delivery. Given our tandoori cravings, we went totally traditional, ordering Murg Malai Tikka, Paneer Makhani, Luxury BC (Butter Chicken), Daal MIP, Mutton Biryani and Garlic Naan; simple pleasures as it were.

The food is delivered in recyclable paperboard boxes, sequestered against the elements and any errant infections by sliding grooves. Once you open the boxes, you are greeted with the sight and smell of your food, ensconced in their own individual packets, neatly labelled, with details like the chef and delivery agent’s temperature, hand sanitiser to detailed instructions on how to reheat the dishes.

Digging right in, the first to be rend from its packaging is obviously the Malai Tikka. Delicately enmeshed in spices before being beautifully broiled in a tandoor, the tikka has its flavours and texture on point, the only problem being we devoured it way too soon. No worries though, as the mains were coming up, of which obviously the star was the Luxury Butter Chicken, which is to its earthier cousin what champagne is to sparkling wine.

MIP’s Luxury BC, made using Goan cashews, deskinned tomatoes, and Punjab dairy cream, and of course oodles of butter, truly knocked it out of the park, especially when mopped up with that still surprisingly crisp utterly garlicky naan. That’s not to say we ignored the paneer, which despite also being a makhani gravy, was more robust and loud than its genteel luxury chicken companion, or the silky chatoyance that is the Daal MIP, essentially the restaurant’s take on the classic Dal Makhani. The fact that they could manage to engage us despite our obvious affair with that butter chicken is just testament to the fact that they came from a happy loving kitchen.

Matrimonial puns aside though, it was ultimately the Mutton Biryani that dominated the clan. Delivered in a still sealed earthen pot, the fragrant rice was also redolent with garam masala and other spices, while the mutton just melted in one’s mouth. The spice and strong flavours were belied by gentle accompanying raita. Who needs weddings when you have amazing Punjabi food?

