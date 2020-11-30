STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The big fat Punjabi Feast

The food is delivered in recyclable paperboard boxes, sequestered against the elements and any errant infections by sliding grooves.

Published: 30th November 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Handi Murgh Malai

By shantanu david
Express News Service

While November and December are known as the wedding season in Delhi, this year, unless an immediate family member is getting married, chances are you won’t be getting invites and will especially miss that classic Punjabi fix at the normally big fat weddings.

Coming to the rescue is Made in Punjab that just rolled out its delivery service, after figuring out the logistics of packaging, transporting and delivery. Given our tandoori cravings, we went totally traditional, ordering Murg Malai Tikka, Paneer Makhani, Luxury BC (Butter Chicken), Daal MIP, Mutton Biryani and Garlic Naan; simple pleasures as it were.

The food is delivered in recyclable paperboard boxes, sequestered against the elements and any errant infections by sliding grooves. Once you open the boxes, you are greeted with the sight and smell of your food, ensconced in their own individual packets, neatly labelled, with details like the chef and delivery agent’s temperature, hand sanitiser to detailed instructions on how to reheat the dishes.

Made in Punjab home delivery packaging,sealed as per COVID protocol

Digging right in, the first to be rend from its packaging is obviously the Malai Tikka. Delicately enmeshed in spices before being beautifully broiled in a tandoor, the tikka has its flavours and texture on point, the only problem being we devoured it way too soon. No worries though, as the mains were coming up, of which obviously the star was the Luxury Butter Chicken, which is to its earthier cousin what champagne is to sparkling wine.

MIP’s Luxury BC, made using Goan cashews, deskinned tomatoes, and Punjab dairy cream, and of course oodles of butter, truly knocked it out of the park, especially when mopped up with that still surprisingly crisp utterly garlicky naan. That’s not to say we ignored the paneer, which despite also being a makhani gravy, was more robust and loud than its genteel luxury chicken companion, or the silky chatoyance that is the Daal MIP, essentially the restaurant’s take on the classic Dal Makhani. The fact that they could manage to engage us despite our obvious affair with that butter chicken is just testament to the fact that they came from a happy loving kitchen.

Matrimonial puns aside though, it was ultimately the Mutton Biryani that dominated the clan. Delivered in a still sealed earthen pot, the fragrant rice was also redolent with garam masala and other spices, while the mutton just melted in one’s mouth. The spice and strong flavours were belied by gentle accompanying raita. Who needs weddings when you have amazing Punjabi food?

Tandoori highlight
MIP’s Luxury BC, made using Goan cashews, deskinned tomatoes, Punjab dairy cream, and oodles of butter, truly knocked it out of the park, especially when mopped up with crisp utterly garlicky naan

Available: Delhi-NCR
Order from Zomato/Swiggy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp