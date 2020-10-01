Delhi BJP demands reopening of weekly markets in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking reopening of weekly markets.

The protest was led by the leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and party vice president Rajiv Babbar.

Speaking at the protest, Bidhuri said that the Delhi government had given permission to reopen all business activities during unlocking except weekly markets; the decision has impacted the livelihood of 3.5 people— vendors and their family.

“The closure of the weekly markets has brought an economic crisis to 3.5 lakh families connected to 2,700 markets in various places of Delhi. In the process of unlocking, the Delhi government gradually allowed to open all business activities, even permission was given to open liquor shops but has not yet given permission to open weekly markets for those who earn their livelihood through it,” said Bidhuri.

There are 2,700 weekly markets in the city, the BJP claimed. Weekly markets have been shut since last week of March due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had allowed reopening them in August on a trial basis till September 30.

“Limited markets have been allowed on trial basis. However, vendors have been asking to grant permission for all such bazaars for which fresh guidelines are awaited,” said a government official. Babbar, who is also the patron of the Saptahik Bazaar (weekly market) Union, said until the permission is not granted, the government should give an allowance to the vendors.

“The shopkeepers have given assurance that they will follow all the norms for the prevention of the disease. If the government doesn’t allow them to reopen, it should make a provision of `5,000 per week to the shopkeepers so they can manage expenses,” said Babbar.

Responding to the development, an AAP leader said that reopening of business activities is a prerogative of DDMA, which is headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

