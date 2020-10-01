Moulding happiness with clay

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Noted American industrialist and business magnate, Henry Ford, once said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” A firm believer of these words is septuagenarian potter Meena Vohra.

​The Noida resident was in her early 50s when she quit her almost two decade-old job as a school teacher to start learning pottery. Today, she not only inspires most people her age, but many younger ones too.

Vohra discovered the artform after a chance encounter with pottery at the educational institution that her daughter was doing post-graduation from.

“Though we moved every two-three years as my husband was an Indian Air Force officer and I happened to take up a school job at that place, life was turning too monotonous. Just as I was thinking about changing my profession, a visit to my daughter in Mumbai proved to be a life-changer. The pottery studio and the facilities at the institution got me interested in the craft and I decided to learn pottery,” shares Vohra, who bid goodbye to her 18-year-old teaching profession to start afresh.

Guided by her daughter, Vohra learnt the intricacies of the craft from a potter. “In two years, I had established my own studio. This was in 1992. Apart from conceptualising new creations, I started teaching pottery as well for I felt this knowledge should be imparted and shared with others.” By now, Vohra has trained over 600 students in the craft. Vohra says she was never interested in mass production.

“The magic that an exclusive piece exudes is unmatched. It loses sheen and value if produced in bulk. I will never use moulds to create pottery pieces,” says the potter, who reaches out to the masses through exhibitions. “I do customised pottery and people who connect with me once, become my regular customers,” says Vohra, who is also a certified laughter yoga teacher.

Around six years ago, Vohra, then in her 70s, started Humjoli, a meeting platform for senior citizens.

“The idea was to not let anyone be alone. There are people like me whose kids are settled elsewhere or they are either widows or widowers. So, we meet once a month, every third Wednesday, to sing, share our joys, jokes and other fun incidents or even sing songs. Much like our Laughter Club, we have been e-meeting on Humjoli Wednesdays since Covid- 19 set in,” avers Vohra, adding there are advantages and disadvantages in doing so.

“While one misses the personal touch and interactions over tea and refreshments, the advantage is that one does not have to organise durries, chairs and look out for labourers when meeting on Zoom.” The group of mostly senior citizens communicates daily on WhatsApp, and has a strength of over 200.

“But there is no age restrictions, no strings attached, and no subscriptions asked. We just want to spread love and happiness, and a sense of belonging,”

Vohra puts in.

Vohra, who also visits Max Hospital in Patparganj (Delhi) and Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to teach pottery to cancer patients, signs off by saying that one should be of some use to society and make people happy. “But before making others happy, be happy and contented yourself.”