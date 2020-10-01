No pandals, big idols, dhakis: COVID-19 pandemic steals Durga Puja from Bengalis in Delhi-NCR

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Ganesh Chaturthi this year was celebrated low-key, and Durga Puja preparations appear to be following the same route. With Covid-19 cases in Delhi on the rise, the Bengali Association and Kali temples have decided to tone down the festivities.

Noida Kalibari



Noida Kalibari, Sector 26, will only conduct the Ghat (Kalash) Puja. “For our 38th year of celebration, we will not have an idol, but we are thinking of putting a small photograph of Maa Durga at the Bedi in the temple,” says Anupam Banerjee, Executive Member, Managing Committee.

Entry will be restricted for visitors, but the puja, Pushpanjali, Shandhya aarti, Sandhi puja and Vijaya Dashami will be live streamed on all the four days. “Devotees can give pushpanjali at home with flowers in hand.

To avoid any touching, we will not accept any kind of puja offerings. thali, fruits or sweets from devotees. But donations are welcome as it is very important to run the daily expenses of the temple throughout the year,” adds Banerjee. The Noida Kalibari used to be a hit for its theme-based pandals.

“Last year, we created a replica of Badrinath Temple. Prior to that, it was Dakshineshwar Temple. At a time, 4,000-4,500 people used to have bhog here each day, but this time we want to send the Bhog to devotees’ home via online delivery,” adds Banerjee.

The Noida Kalibari’s expenses will only reach Rs 5-6 lakhs, compared to previous years – Rs 65-70 lakhs. Largely because there will be no food, display stalls and cultural programmes organised.

Paschim Vihar Bengal Association



Paschim Vihar Bengal Association has been celebrating Durga Puja for 30 years, and had themed last year’s pandal on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

“But since we are grappling with Covid-19, we have to keep our emotions intact and follow the norms set by the government. We will only do a Ghat (Kalash) Puja within the Kali Mandir premises,” says Vice- President Monojit Mukherjee.

The aarti and pushpanjali will be live streamed on their Facebook page. Over 3,000 devotees across Delhi visited this pandal last year and expenses reached nearly Rs 35 lakh.

“This time, we will not exceed 1 lakh. We will not call over Dhaki (a team of 11 that play the drums), but we have paid them so they can sustain themselves,” adds Mukherjee.

CR Park Kali Mandir Society



CR Park, famous for its pandals and celebrations, used to have 10 different pujas every year. But this time, only one puja will be held at the Kali Mandir, shares Bhaskar Basu Roy, Executive Member, CR Park Kali Mandir Society.



“But these nine associations will hold just a one-day Kalash puja with water from the Ganges. Ours will be a low-key affair. We will keep a small idol, but only 30 core members and the priests will be allowed to partake in the five-day puja.”

Provision has been to deliver readymade bhog prasad comprising five items to those living within a range of 2 km and book it from their website.



“We had spent Rs 60-70 lakh last time, largely money through advertisements. But we have started organising cultural competitions Bengali recitation, songs and dance on weekends online that are telecasted through Zoom,” Roy adds.

Society Vice-President Anjanesh Bhattacharya informs that they have collaborated with the local Den Cable that will telecast all the aartis and rituals being done from 6:00am to 1:00pm. “All subscribers of the cable can watch it,” he adds.

Dwarka Bangiya Samaj



In its 19th year of holding Durga Puja festivities, only the ghat puja will be done on all five days, and just the 1-2 women performing it will be let in, confirms General Secretary BK Barua.

“Even I won’t visit the place where the puja will take place. I am 62 years old and I never saw Durga Puja being celebrated this way. Ours is one of the biggest puja in India. We used to start preparing for it in June, and get sponsorships from big organisations such as SBI and other corporates. But due to job loss, people are not in the condition to donate.”

While members and devotees are said to be feeling gloomy about these new normal methods, Banerjee is already looking ahead, and says, “If everything goes fine, we will celebrate with extravagance next year.”

