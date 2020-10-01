Prevalence of antibodies down by more than three per cent in Delhi: Sero survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seroprevalence of antibodies to Covid-19 reduced to 25 per cent in September from nearly 29 per cent last month among people in Delhi.

The report, filed through Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, indicated that there was more than 3 per cent reduction in the “antibody seroprevalence” from 28.7 per cent in August to 25.1 per cent in September.

The seroprevalence was more in females during all the rounds of the survey and it was the least in the 18-49 years age group, as compared to age groups of less than 18 years and more than 50 years, it said.

ALSO READ | AAP govt claims news reports on sero survey results fake; HC says don't play games

“Seroprevalence was increased in participants belonging to low socio-economic status and those living in unplanned colonies,” the report said and added that this was probably due to difficulties in maintaining social distancing amongst people of these categories.

The Delhi government surveyed 17,409 people across the national capital. The survey also found that nearly one-third of the participants with a past history of Covid infection did not have detectable antibodies.

“There is evidence that antibodies to Covid-19 may deplete over time,” it added.

(​With agency inputs)