STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Prevalence of antibodies down by more than three per cent in Delhi: Sero survey

The survey also found that nearly one-third of the participants with a past history of Covid infection did not have detectable antibodies. 

Published: 01st October 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seroprevalence of antibodies to Covid-19 reduced to 25 per cent in September from nearly 29 per cent last month among people in Delhi. 

The report, filed through Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, indicated that there was more than 3 per cent reduction in the “antibody seroprevalence” from 28.7 per cent in August to 25.1 per cent in September.

The seroprevalence was more in females during all the rounds of the survey and it was the least in the 18-49 years age group, as compared to age groups of less than 18 years and more than 50 years, it said.

ALSO READ | AAP govt claims news reports on sero survey results fake; HC says don't play games

“Seroprevalence was increased in participants belonging to low socio-economic status and those living in unplanned colonies,” the report said and added that this was probably due to difficulties in maintaining social distancing amongst people of these categories.

The Delhi government surveyed 17,409 people across the national capital. The survey also found that nearly one-third of the participants with a past history of Covid infection did not have detectable antibodies. 

“There is evidence that antibodies to Covid-19 may deplete over time,” it added. 

(​With agency inputs)

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic sero survey aap
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp