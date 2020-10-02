Delhi BJP MPs to start awareness campaign on farm laws

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All seven Lok Sabha MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital will launch a campaign to dispel ‘misconceptions’ about the new agricultural reform laws on the directions of the Central leadership.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala, in a meeting held last week, has asked party MPs from Jamma & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi to reach out to farmers in their respective states to clear their doubts.

“The minister explained the provisions of the farm reform laws and also their technicalities to the MPs in the meeting, which was moderated by the national general secretary Arun Singh,” said a senior party leader in Delhi. “They were also informed on how the new laws are better than the previous one. The MPs were asked to initiate a programme and meet farmers to counter the claims being made by the opposition parties,” he added.

According to BJP leaders of the city, MPs are likely to hold ‘chaupal’ in villages to create awareness among the farmers soon on the three laws.

The Delhi BJP is also running a simultaneous programme among farmers to eradicate false impressions about the laws in question. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri held a meeting with farmers from 22 villages at Tajpur village in South Delhi last week on the issue. The party leaders have planned to conduct similar exercises in 360 villages of the national capital.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, who has been appointed as the convener of the campaign, said that the drive would continue and meetings would be held with farmers by senior leaders including MPs and MLAs. “The campaign primarily aims to create awareness about the three farm reforms laws. The condition of farmers in Delhi under the Arvind Kejriwal government and how it has failed to meet its promises will also be discussed in these meetings,” he said.