Delhi civic body seals, demolishes over 100 properties in two months

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has launched a massive demolition and sealing drive against the unauthorised constructions in different areas under its jurisdiction.

Published: 02nd October 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has launched a massive demolition and sealing drive against the unauthorised constructions in different areas under its jurisdiction. The civic body said that 121 demolition and sealing actions were taken against unauthorised constructed properties in Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Greater Kailash-II, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Neb Sarai, Vasant Kunj in last two months.

The Building Department of SDMC’s South Zone also took massive action against the unauthorised construction, demolished a huge building under constructed building in Said-ul-Ajaib area. The building was booked for unauthorised construction. Taking a stern action, the Building Department demolished the building completely under provisions of the DMC Act. 1957.

“It was observed that some unscrupulous builders carried out the deviations against sanctioned building plans or total unauthorised construction in blatant violations of Master Plan-2021, Unified Building Bye-Laws and DMC Act, 1957. Many offenders have also been prosecuted under the DMC Act,1957 and criminal cases have been lodged with the Police Authorities during the last two months against them,”
it said.

“Massive demolition actions have been taken by the Department with a view to discouraging the unauthorised construction activities by unscrupulous builders,” it added. “On some occasions, there was stiff resistance from the owners local residents, who tried to create ruckus and hindrances to thwart the demolition staff from taking the demolition actions,” it said.

