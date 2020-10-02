STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC asks DU for deadline to issue paper degrees to graduates before 2017

The court said that a mechanism be devised by the varsity for issuance of online transcripts to students who need them urgently and asked it to set out the details in an affidavit.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi University to specify deadlines for issuance of paper degrees to students who graduated prior to 2017 as also for those who would be graduating this year. The court said that a mechanism be devised by the varsity for issuance of online transcripts to students who need them urgently and asked it to set out the details in an affidavit.

The court passed the order after it was informed that many students who have graduated from DU colleges prior to 2017 or even till 2019, have not received their paper degrees.

Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the online digital degree certificates, which are now been issued are monolingual, only in English, unlike the previous degree certificates which were bilingual — both in English and Hindi.

“It is ordered that both formats of the online degree certificates whether in monolingual format or bilingual format would be valid for the candidates to submit to their respective universities/ authorities in foreign countries and the present order may be used for the said purpose,” the HC said. It has listed the matter for further hearing on October 20.

Earlier, the HC had directed DU to issue within seven working days digital degree certificates to students who have already graduated and urgently require the document for taking admission in a foreign university or for employment.

It had passed the order on a bunch of petitions, putting in place a proper procedure for issuance of degree certificates through an online mechanism The high court was informed that as far as online degree certificates for students who graduated prior to 2017 are concerned, DU expressed difficulty in creating online mechanism.

According to professor D S Rawat, Dean (Examinations), printing of degrees has already been undertaken for students who graduated prior to 2017 and paper degrees have been sent to the respective colleges. However, he wished to verify the position.

