STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hathras gang-rape: Protest held at Jantar Mantar to demand justice for victim

The protest was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate but was later shifted to the Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday

Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras gangrape and murder victim.

The protest was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate but was later shifted to the Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area.

"What is happening in Uttar Pradesh is goondaraj. The police have surrounded the village, are not allowing opposition leaders and media persons to enter it. They have taken away the mobile phones of the family members of the victim," activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan said.

He also condemned the way the victim was cremated "against the wishes of her family".

The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, a fortnight after she was gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gangrape Hathras gangrape protest Jantar Mantar
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp