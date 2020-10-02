STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCR areas of Haryana worst hit by coronavirus

Covid-19 cases and deaths in Haryana have nearly doubled in September with Gurugram and Faridabad being the worst affected.

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

A significant decrease in seroprevalence was seen in some districts | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Covid-19 cases and deaths in Haryana have nearly doubled in September with Gurugram and Faridabad being the worst affected. The number of coronavirus infections in the state rose to 1,28,599 on September 30 from 64,732 on August 31, while the death toll from the disease increased to 1,382 from 689 in the same period, according to official figures.

Officials attributed the steep rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths to mainly reopening of various activities after lockdown and inter-district movement of people. Among the worst affected districts in the state are Gurugram and Faridabad, which fall in the national capital region.

Besides, many districts in the northern region of the state such as Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar reported a huge spike in cases and fatalities over the past month, an analysis of data  provided by the state health department shows.

Haryana added 63,867 fresh cases to its infection tally in September as compared to nearly 30,000 cases in August. On July 31, the state’s infection tally stood at 34,965. In September, Haryana also recorded its highest single-day spike in infections and deaths at 2,783 and 29 respectively.

