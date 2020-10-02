STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New innings for the Westin Gurgaon as it celebrates a decade

The hotel has seen an uptick in wedding ceremonies, in which all social distancing guidelines are followed.

Most of the services at The Westin Gurgaon are contactless

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

We had very different plans to celebrate a decade of the Westin Gurgaon at the beginning of this year. Naturally, with the current situation all the celebrations had to be curtailed, and all our associates and teams have been preparing for and implementing what is now the new normal everywhere,” says Rahul Puri, Group General Manager for The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa.

Rahul Puri

“The last 10 years have certainly been a great ride, but I don’t think anyone expected this one to turn out the way it did.” Puri elaborates that the hotel has transformed completely, with almost all their services now contactless. “From our public spaces to guest rooms we have instituted no-touch system.

Digital menus and payment options that guests can access through a QR code scan on their personal mobile phones have been introduced at the restaurants, with the same being extended to in-room dining for guests staying with us.”

The hotel also launched a luxury Gourmet-To Go Drive Thru service in Gurugram that allows guests pick up their order from a dedicated pickup junction in the driveway of the hotel, with minimal contact from the comfort of one’s car seat.  

The hotel has seen an uptick in wedding ceremonies, in which all social distancing guidelines are followed. Weddings are always a good segment for luxury resorts like the Westin, but have now become a key factor driving revenues and helping recovery.

Puri estimates that from June till August The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa would have hosted approximately 60-70 wedding and wedding related events and social functions, with a rise in September and more bookings coming in every day.

“We are also pleased to see some of our long term guests returning for extended stays for anywhere between a month to two years, while we have even had a long-term guest who has remained with us from the pre-COVID days, and is still there. Others who had left in the middle, have since returned,” shares Puri, noting that families as well as couples return to dine in, if not every week, then at least every other week. The future then offers a glimmer of hope.

