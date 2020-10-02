Tribute to Gandhi at National School of Drama

By Express News Service

Delhi’s National School of Drama (NSD) will stage Pehla Satyagrahi on Gandhi with the government protocol of only 100 people audience in open air auditoriums. The musical, written by Ravindra Tripathi last year, is directed by Director Incharge, NSD, Suresh Sharma. It showcases various aspects of Mohand as Karam chand Gandhi’s life.

“There are a number of plays written on Gandhiji’s life, but this play is different because in this we have tried to bring many things which were never previously shared with the public before. Aspects like who wrote his first biography, what was Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was all about, when did he decide to change his attire, and how did Swadeshi Movement come into picture, among others, “ says the director in a conversation with The Morning Standard.

According to Sharma, the play will clear various ambiguities in youngsters’ minds. He also talks about some key differences when a play’s setting is changed from indoors to outdoors. “One of the major differences is use of voice. We will be using microphones as the voice is convert into a larger-than-life sound. Also, we need to increase the performance intensity for a better projection of the narrative.

In an indoor space, the audience is six feet away from the stage, here the distance will increase at least 10 feet,” says Sharma. The musical that runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes, has 18 artistes who will offer an episodic glance into Mahatma Gandhi’s life. There is no change in the script in order to be performed in the open air auditorium. Following the safety protocols for COVID-19, the viewers wouldn’t be allowed on the premises without a mask. Temperature check and sanitisation with distant seating are in place.

On: October 2,3 and 4, 6:30 PM At: National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House 1, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi