Diabetics at higher risk if they get coronavirus: Experts warn of compromised immunity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Compromised immunity along with withdrawal of certain medications pose an increased risk to diabetic patients who contract coronavirus, experts said on Friday.

According to the serological surveillance report submitted by the Delhi government in the High Court on Wednesday, it was stated that diabetes mellitus was observed to be a risk factor for subclinical infection.

Dr Vimal Gupta, senior consultant, Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj said the coronavirus, besides affecting the lungs, also affects the pancreas.

“It has been observed that it causes pancreatitis in some patients. Pancreas secretes insulin but the virus decreases secretion of insulin which regulates glucose levels, thus increasing sugar levels in patients. Patients become diabetic for the first time after being infected,” he added.

Gupta said most of the diabetic patients are having obesity and co-morbid conditions.

“SGLT2 inhibitors and some other drugs, which reduce the weight and regulate sugar levels, cannot be given if a patient has coronavirus. When we withdraw the drugs, diabetes level is increased,” he said.