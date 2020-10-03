STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Headache for Kejriwal government as COVID-19 death rate in Delhi goes up in last 10 days

In the past 30 days, the city hospitals have registered 976 deaths with nearly 50 fatalities in a single day which includes those patients who are from other states.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital in the last ten days had witnessed a rise in the deaths due to coronavirus. The mortalities are ranging from 35 to 45 on an average daily. Currently, the death toll of Delhi stands at 5,438. 

Based on the daily health bulletin provided by the AAP-led state government, on Friday, the city had reported 37 deaths, thus taking the death rate in the last 10 days to 1.19 per cent from 0.86 per cent. In the past 30 days, the city hospitals have registered 976 deaths with nearly 50 fatalities in a single day which includes those patients who are from other states.

The city also reported 48 fatalities on Tuesday, highest in over 70 days. However, the city is witnessing a dip in fresh Covid-19 cases. However, the case fatality rate of Delhi has gone down in the past one week. While on September 22, it was 2 per cent, on Friday it stood at 1.9 per cent.

The national average of fatality rate is at 1.56 per cent. 

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier in this week said the city recorded more Covid-19 cases in September as compared to June, but the number of deaths was ‘less than one third’ of what it was three months ago.

The minister had earlier also stated that the death count is seeing a surge as many Covid19 patients in critical conditions are coming to city based hospitals for treatment. As per the hospitals, there is a surge in demand for the ICU beds, with or without ventilators. 

Out of 1321 beds with ventilators, 781 are occupied and 540 remains vacant while out 1592 ICU beds without ventilators 1077 remains occupied and 515 are available. Top hospitals like Lok Nayak, which has 200 ventilator beds have got 53 vacant, AIIMS Delhi which has 50 such beds has got only 4 available.

Also, in some cases the patients who are mostly opting for home isolation are coming to hospitals only when the health condition deteriorates. 

“Most of the patients who are dying are in their 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s, and the victims are mostly those who had co-morbities,” said Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

