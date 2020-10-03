STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NCB arrests 4 Afghan nationals for heroin trafficking in Delhi

The four accused are now in judicial custody and further probe is on, the NCB officer said.

Published: 03rd October 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday claimed to have busted an international module of drugs trafficking with the arrest of four Afghanistan nationals and seizure of about 380 gm of heroin.

The agency said the contraband was seized from a parcel that arrived at a courier company in Delhi from Afghanistan on September 30 and contained a metal piston.

"Further investigation resulted in the arrest of four Afghan nationals who were staying as refugees in Delhi," NCB zonal director KPS Malhotra was quoted as saying in a statement.

"They were doing the drug business in the disguise of language interpreters," he said.

The handler or the kingpin of the heroin trafficking racket is based in Afghanistan and has created a multi-layer of identities so that the person handing over the parcel did not know the identity of the next one, Malhotra said.

The four accused are now in judicial custody and further probe is on, the NCB officer said.

"Since lockdown (that was imposed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19), drug traffickers based in Afghanistan have taken a new route to traffic heroin through courier parcels.

" "Earlier they used to send human couriers who swallowed heroin and transported it to India," he said.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
afghans NCB
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp