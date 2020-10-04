STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Delhi government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21.

Published: 04th October 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 31 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government said on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that as a parent he understands the seriousness of the situation. 

“During this Covid-19 crisis, it would not be appropriate to take any risk regarding children’s health. Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to continue the closure of schools till October 31 . During this period, online education will continue across all schools,” he said.

As per the circular issued by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, all private and government schools and schools run by the Municipal Corporation have been directed to remain closed till October 31 . During this period, all heads of schools have been authorised to call teachers and staff members for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching-learning activities and any other related work.

“Online classes and teaching-learning activities will continue as usual and HoSs are authorized to call teachers/ staff (as per requirement) for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching-learning activities and any other work. Further to this a message regarding wearing Mask, following physical distancing and maintaining Hand Hygiene to be conveyed to the students as a way to combat COVID-19 situation before starting any online activity,” read the order.

Ensuring smooth continuation of online classes

All administrative heads of schools in the national capital have been authorised by the govenrment to call teachers and staff members for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching-learning activities and any other such related work

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Schools
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp