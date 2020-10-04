Schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 31 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi government said on Sunday. According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that as a parent he understands the seriousness of the situation.

“During this Covid-19 crisis, it would not be appropriate to take any risk regarding children’s health. Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to continue the closure of schools till October 31 . During this period, online education will continue across all schools,” he said.

As per the circular issued by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, all private and government schools and schools run by the Municipal Corporation have been directed to remain closed till October 31 . During this period, all heads of schools have been authorised to call teachers and staff members for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching-learning activities and any other related work.

“Online classes and teaching-learning activities will continue as usual and HoSs are authorized to call teachers/ staff (as per requirement) for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching-learning activities and any other work. Further to this a message regarding wearing Mask, following physical distancing and maintaining Hand Hygiene to be conveyed to the students as a way to combat COVID-19 situation before starting any online activity,” read the order.

Ensuring smooth continuation of online classes



