AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s Waqf Board term under scanner

Govt launches special audit in ‘irregularities’ during AAP MLA’s tenure as DWB chairman

Published: 06th October 2020 07:51 AM

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party-led government has ordered a special audit to probe the alleged irregularities committed in the Delhi Waqf Board during Amanatullah Khan’s tenure as chairman. The approval for the special audit by a four-member team was given last month.  

“I am directed to convey the approval of the competent authority regarding deputing an audit team for conducting a special audit on irregularities committed by the chairman, DWB. The special audit is concerned to the irregularities committed by Amanatullah Khan in the capacity of the chairman of DWB, therefore the period with effect from March 2016 to March 2020 may be considered for the audit,” said a letter from the office of principal secretary (revenue) to the chief executive officer of Delhi Waqf Board written on September 21.

A senior government official said that the team had already started an audit and is being assisted as directed by the concerned authority. The letter signed by Manvinder Singh (sub-divisional magistrate IV- Headquarters) also requested the CEO to make necessary arrangements for the audit team. 

“All the concerned auditable records or information as per the scope and period of audit and as required by audit from time to time may also be furnished to them expeditiously, so that audit may be completed in a time-bound manner,” said the communiqué.

Khan, who is the AAP MLA from Okhla, said he was not aware of such development. Khan was unanimously elected as a member of the Waqf Board in September but his election is yet to be notified by the government. With his election, Khan is likely to return as chairman of the panel. His third term as chairman ended in February following the dissolution of the sixth legislative assembly. Khan was re-elected from the same seat. 

Sanjeev Khirwar, principal secretary of the revenue department-cum- divisional commissioner, confirmed the development and added that the finance department is conducting an audit. Khan previously served as chairman for around six months in 2016, and again from September 2018 to March 2020. Khan had resigned from the Board in 2016 and 2018 over corruption charges. 

A CBI enquiry is already pending against Khan in connection with the appointments made by him in the panel during his tenure in 2016. Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) booked Khan, for alleged misuse of the board’s funds, ahead of the assembly elections this year in January.
 

