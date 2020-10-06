Delhi past peak of second COVID-19 wave, situation under control: CM Kejriwal

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the city is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus, experts are divided with their opinions on the statement.



“Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 on 17 September when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent. I hope the second wave will slowly pass,” Kejriwal said.



“There are certain parameters which determine the status of a Covid-19 wave or its peak such as the prevailing positivity rate, which is currently going down in Delhi. The current wave could be over but it’s too early to draw any conclusion. We don’t know how many more waves will come. There can be multiple waves,” said public health specialist and epidemiologist , Chandrakant Lehariya. Dr Lalit Kant, former scientist ‘G’ and head (Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR said it is difficult to conclude if the city even witnessed a second wave.



“We’re not sure what is the status of Covid-19 in India. Cases have increased, but over the last few days there has been a decline. Isolated cases may show a downward trend. However, the good part is testing has increased and more number of RT-PCR tests are being conducted. If the government has decided to say that the peak of the second wave is over, then that is what we all have to agree with,” he said.



Experts though warned that in the coming days cases may once again go up. While Dr Kant said opening up of more places such as cinema halls and markets may lead to rise in cases, Dr Lahariya noted that the festive season will be another factor.

“With festivities approaching, people will travel more to meet each other. This can spread the virus further. Also as winter approaches, cases are likely to go up as pollution is a factor and in winter people are likely to stay in closer proximity,” stated Dr Lahariya.