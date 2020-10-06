STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi past peak of second COVID-19 wave, situation under control: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the Delhi government increased the testing exponentially to detect the infection.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent.

"Delhi hit the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 on September 17 when 4,500 cases were reported across the city. The situation has been controlled to a large extent," he said.

"I hope the second wave will slowly pass," Kejriwal said.

Testing in Delhi hit the 60,000 a day mark in September compared to 20,000 tests per day in August.

The chief minister also said that 10,000 beds are now unoccupied in hospitals.

At one point, 7,200 beds were occupied.

According to Delhi government data, 1,947 new cases on Monday increased the cumulative count to 2,92,560 cases, while 32 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,542.

Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

On Monday, the case positivity rate was 5.47 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.82 per cent.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.41 per cent.

