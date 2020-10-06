STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Delivery of newspapers should not face hindrance’

United RWAs Joint Action president Atul Goyal said home delivery of newspapers is an essential service, and no one can create hindrance to it.

Published: 06th October 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

newspapers-media-journalism

Image of newspapers used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The apex body of resident welfare associations in Delhi said an advisory has been issued to all RWAs after reports came up that vendors are allegedly not being allowed to distribute newspapers in some areas. United RWAs Joint Action president Atul Goyal said home delivery of newspapers is an essential service, and no one can create hindrance to it.

“In these times of rumors and fake news, it is newspapers that bring in credibility and uphold the right of information for the people. Free circulation of newspapers is an inseparable and essential part of dissemination of information and is protected by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India guaranteeing right to free speech,” the statement said.

“Home delivery of newspapers is an essential service that should not face any hindrance. It has come to our notice there are some housing societies and resident welfare associations which are not allowing distribution of newspapers to their residents which is illegal, wrong and challenges the integrity of our society,” Goyal was quoted as saying in the statement.

There is absolutely “no bar on door-to-door distribution of newspapers,” it said.

“All must adhere to laws of the land and cannot stop the entry of newspaper vendors into housing societies,” it added.

With agency inputs

