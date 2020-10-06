STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hathras: Left organisations burn UP CM’s effigy, Congress stages silent protest

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said they also prayed that good sense prevails on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police.

Published: 06th October 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators burn a cut-out of UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Jantar Mantar during a protest demanding justice for the victim of the gangrape and murder in Hathras. (Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activists of Left-affiliated, Dalit and women’s organisations burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Jantar Mantar on Monday over “injustice” allegedly meted out to the family of the Hathras victim. They also demanded Adityanath’s resignation over “mishandling” the case. 

Earlier, Congress leaders and workers led by Delhi unitt president Anil Chaudhary staged a silent protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat seeking justice for the girl who died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

Chaudhary said they also prayed that good sense prevails on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police.“The way the UP government and its police has treated the victim and her family and tried to stop our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra and misbehaved with them, we prayed for ‘sadbuddhi’ (good sense) to them also,” he said.

At Jantar Mantar, protesters from several organisations including the All India Students’ Association, All India Progressive Women’s Association, Bhim Army and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) raised slogans slamming UP Police and demanding justice.

Sucheta De from the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) said, “We will be holding the protests every day till the Yogi Adityanath government is there. He has to resign. The state machinery is being used to intimidate the family of the victim.”     

Kawalpreet Kaur, the president of Delhi unit of AISA, said they want a judicial enquiry of the case. 
“It took us eight years to give justice to Nirbhaya. Has anything changed at all? We need to take a stand for all the women and daughters of this country. This is unacceptable and needs to stop,” said another protester.

With PTI inputs

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras rape case Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Congress
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp