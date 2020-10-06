Hathras: Left organisations burn UP CM’s effigy, Congress stages silent protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Activists of Left-affiliated, Dalit and women’s organisations burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Jantar Mantar on Monday over “injustice” allegedly meted out to the family of the Hathras victim. They also demanded Adityanath’s resignation over “mishandling” the case.

Earlier, Congress leaders and workers led by Delhi unitt president Anil Chaudhary staged a silent protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat seeking justice for the girl who died after she was allegedly gang-raped.

Chaudhary said they also prayed that good sense prevails on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police.“The way the UP government and its police has treated the victim and her family and tried to stop our leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra and misbehaved with them, we prayed for ‘sadbuddhi’ (good sense) to them also,” he said.

At Jantar Mantar, protesters from several organisations including the All India Students’ Association, All India Progressive Women’s Association, Bhim Army and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) raised slogans slamming UP Police and demanding justice.

Sucheta De from the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) said, “We will be holding the protests every day till the Yogi Adityanath government is there. He has to resign. The state machinery is being used to intimidate the family of the victim.”

Kawalpreet Kaur, the president of Delhi unit of AISA, said they want a judicial enquiry of the case.

“It took us eight years to give justice to Nirbhaya. Has anything changed at all? We need to take a stand for all the women and daughters of this country. This is unacceptable and needs to stop,” said another protester.

