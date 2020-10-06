STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea to allow students to stay in PG, hostel for exams

The plea also sought directions to take measures for conducting final year and entrance exams for higher studies without causing trouble to the students.

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File hoto | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider the representation of a parents body seeking directions to allow final year students of various universities to stay in hostels or paying guest accommodations, closed due to the pandemic, during the exams. Justice Jayant Nath said let authorities treat the writ petition as a representation and deal with the same.

“Appropriate orders may be passed and communicated to the petitioner (parents body),” the high court said.The court passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Juvvadi Sagar Rao, founder of Telangana Parents Foundation, seeking direction to the authorities to decide his representation.

The plea also sought directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education and Department of Health and Family Welfare to take measures for conducting final year and entrance exams for higher studies without causing trouble to the students.

The petition, filed through advocates Sravan Kumar & R Balaji, said that due to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, government, private hostels and PG accommodations are closed except few government university run hostels.

This has been causing immense difficulty for the final year students of various universities belongs to rural areas and who stay in the private hostels or PG accommodations, it said.

It said, Rao has made a representation to the Union of India seeking relaxation of lockdown restrictions allowing the students to stay in hostels and PG accommodation during the final exams and it was transferred to the Department of Higher Education for action.

With PTI inputs

