STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots were 'big conspiracy' to disturb country, says junior Home Minister

The minister of state for home was addressing RAF troops on the occasion of the force's 28th anniversary, or raising day, at a Central Reserve Police Force camp here.

Published: 07th October 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GURUGRAM: The riots in Delhi this year were a "big conspiracy" to disturb the country but security forces like the Rapid Action Force (RAF) played an important role in "suppressing the elements that spread anarchy" during the time, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

The minister of state for home was addressing RAF troops on the occasion of the force's 28th anniversary, or raising day, at a Central Reserve Police Force camp here.

The RAF is a special anti-riot wing of the CRPF and was raised in 1992.

"A big conspiracy was deployed to disturb the country through the Delhi riots that took place this year. The RAF played an important role in suppressing the elements that spread anarchy and ensured peace," Rai said in his address to the troops.

He added that RAF personnel had "completely defeated" the nefarious designs of the rioters.

"You suffer damage and injury during riots and protests. But you use force only when violent groups start troubling the peace of society," the minister added.

The RAF was deployed during the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February, killing 53 people and injuring about 200.

Delhi Police has filed multiple chargesheets before a Delhi court in these cases.

The RAF has 15 battalions (over 15,000 personnel) based in various parts of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted RAF personnel on the occasion.

"Greetings to RAF personnel and their families on their 28th anniversary. RAF has distinguished itself in dealing with the challenges relating to law and order," the minister said on Twitter. "Time and again, their commitment in several humanitarian works and UN peacekeeping missions has made India proud," he added.

Rai, who reviewed a parade of the RAF personnel at the CRPF academy here, said maintaining internal security and peace are "two very important" factors for the development of a country.

He lauded CRPF personnel for killing top commanders of terror groups operating in the Kashmir valley and said the force has worked to defeat "Pakistan sponsored" terrorist activities in that region.

"These are big achievements made by you," he said.

CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari also addressed his troops and said security forces and special units like the RAF now have a new challenge in the form of fake and inciting messages spread through social media.

"Earlier, the protests were supposed to be countered in the physical space but now we see radicalisation being spread through cyber space," Maheshwari said.

He added that his force is prepared to tackle these new challenges.

Maheshwari said the CRPF will undertake a mega awareness campaign on COVID-19 related protocols in the country.

The aim, he added, is to reach about 12 crore citizens.

"A meeting was held in the home ministry yesterday. It was decided that a campaign underlining three things, wearing a mask, washing hands and ensuring social or physical distancing, should be ensured by everyone to check the coronavirus spread.

" "All the security forces, including the CRPF, will undertake this campaign in their respective areas.

We aim to get in touch with 12 crore people through our 1,600 bases in the country over the next 100 days," the DG said.

More from Delhi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Riots Nityanand Rai
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp