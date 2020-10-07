STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High security plates for vehicles on hold in Delhi

The decision came at a meeting held by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot with all stakeholders over the grievances linked to HSRP and Colour Coded Stickers.

Published: 07th October 2020 08:35 AM

Cars parked at Yusuf Sarai market in New Delhi.

Cars parked at Yusuf Sarai market in New Delhi. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has decided to postpone the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) implementation following panic among vehicle owners. The drive was due from mid-October. 

Gahlot has directed the HSRP, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and dealers to set up a system/help desk to address the grievances. The dealers and manufacturers have also been directed not to book any new appointments for HSRP until a system is in place.

“Our objective is public convenience. The HSRP was misinterpreted by a section that thought we were enforcing the HSRP rule immediately. This led to panic among vehicle owners,” said Gahlot. 

“We will give sufficient time to vehicle owners to get the HSRP and Colour Coded Stickers installed before enforcing the rules.” 

The meeting was attended by senior officers from Transport Department, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and other stakeholders such as OEM, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and HSRP manufacturers.

“We are going to submit an SOP, mobile app and doorstep home fixation system this week. Vehicle owners who have booked the plates till today will get them in the next few days,” said a spokesperson for Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Ltd, which manages the official website Bookmyhsrp.com. 

A public notice on the HSRP installation, fuel stickers and enforcement drive was issued on September 24.

